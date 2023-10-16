High trace amounts of COVID found in Point Loma wastewater

Health officials reported Sunday that the Point Loma neighborhood in San Diego has reached the highest concentration of COVID-19 viral load in wastewater since August 2022.

According to San Diego Epidemiology and Research for COVID Health, scientists measure virus concentration at the Point Loma, Encina and South Bay wastewater treatment plants to understand how the virus is evolving and transmitting.

Fragments of SARS-CoV-2 RNA are shed in urine and stool and can serve as an early indicator of changes in COVID-19 cases in the community.

San Diego County's overall coronavirus case and death rate have been holding steady, with the latest 7-day average rolling case rate at 3.6 people per 100,000, according to San Diego County Health and Human Services.

The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals is 144, down from over 200 in September, according to state figures.

More information on COVID-19 and vaccinations in San Diego County can be found at www.sandiegocounty.gov/coronavirus.