Extreme heat poses greater risk for people with chronic health conditions

San Diego is in the middle of an extreme heat wave with temperatures surpassing 100 degrees this week. The National Weather Service said this level of heat affects anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Sharp Memorial Hospital emergency doctor Nick Saade said when people sweat due to high heat, their bodies lose water, sodium and electrolytes.

“These things can really, really sneak up on patients and cause an acute problem,” Saade said.

People suffering from chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease are especially susceptible to heat related health risks. He said medications used to manage these conditions can often lead to dehydration.

“They work by forcing or stimulating your kidneys to excrete electrolytes like sodium, and that drags with it water on a physiologic level. And that can certainly predispose you to dehydration,” Saade said.

He said symptoms of dehydration or an electrolyte deficiency can vary and range from headaches or lightheadedness to low blood pressure and fainting spells.

Sharp and Kaiser said their emergency rooms haven't seen an uptick in cases as of Thursday afternoon. But Saade said he often treats patients with dehydration during the summer.

When it’s this hot out, he said people should pay closer attention to their medical history and health conditions.

“I think it pays to have a little humility and understand that you might not be able to bounce back from the heat as well as you used to. You might not be able to manage dehydration as well as you used to, so don't be afraid to get some rest, to cool down and to hydrate,” he said.