San Diego fires challenge families caring for loved ones with cognitive impairments

When flames broke out in La Jolla last Thursday, Brooke Martindale, who runs a home health care company, knew she had to act fast. She started calling her caregivers to ensure they were ready to help those with cognitive impairments and mobility challenges.

"When the alarms go off on our phones, when the notifications come out, we all panic," Martindale said. "We want to make sure we have that plan and strategy in place, especially for people with a cognitive impairment or mobility difficulty, because they're not going to move as quickly. They're going to get anxious."

At least five fires have forced evacuations and displaced families across San Diego County in the past week alone.

For many residents, the threat of fire and the sudden disruption to their lives can be overwhelming. But for people with Alzheimer's or other forms of cognitive decline, the chaos of an emergency can be even more intense.

Experts stress that caregivers of people with cognitive impairments should have an emergency plan ready before disaster strikes. This includes knowing evacuation routes, keeping legal documents on hand, and having recent photos in case a loved one gets lost during the evacuation.

Research shows that more than 60% of people with dementia will wander, which can lead to anything from minor injuries to costly search efforts or even death.

Sudden changes in routine can be harmful for people with cognitive impairments, according to Eugenia Welch, president and CEO of Alzheimer’s San Diego.

"I can't think of something that's more of a change than being evacuated out of your home in a rush," she said.

The stress of an emergency can worsen dementia symptoms, notes Kaiser Permanente Psychiatrist Dr. Sarah Simmons. She advises caregivers to watch for signs of confusion, irritability, pacing, or wandering.

“They might be eating less or drinking less. They might be more irritable with the people that help them. They might be suspicious of new people,” Simmons said.

She said being in an unfamiliar environment, like a crowded shelter, can also cause confusion.

“There's chaos, there's noise, there's lights, there's a different kind of rhythm to the day, it can really throw a person with dementia off and create that agitation or that anxiety or that feeling of overwhelm,” she said.

She recommended using a calm, reassuring tone with short, simple phrases.

“For example, things like 'you are safe, I am staying with you, we will be together,'” she said.

To better prepare, experts advised assembling a go bag with medications, medical and legal documents and familiar items to help ease the transition during an evacuation.