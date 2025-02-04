Community partners help fill gaps as county prepares for more psychiatric holds

Cecilia Hughes never imagined she’d end up homeless at 57. Now, she’s one of nearly 200 residents at Father Joe’s Villages' new sober living shelter. The facility opened on Jan. 1 this year with nearly 250 beds.

It’s meant for people who are, ”committed to abstinence from substances and who are committed to working hard with a case manager, saving income while they're living here with us and quickly exit into permanent housing,” said Jessie Casement, director of client services for Father Joe’s Villages.

Changes made last year to Senate Bill 43 allow involuntary commitment for people with severe substance use disorders, which means crisis stabilization units and emergency departments will need more referral options. That’s where facilities like the one at Father Joe's come in, Casement said.

“Father Joe’s Villages will be opening 44 beds of detox here on site,” she said. “We’re really excited to be part of a solution.”

A solution is needed to meet the anticipated need of 1,500 additional mental health holds this year over last because of the revised law, according to Dr. Luke Bergmann, who directs behavioral health for San Diego County.

“Our crisis stabilization units will really bear the brunt of that initial transport and drop-off, and we’ve got capacity,” Bergmann said. “We think that they're going to do a better job case-by-case in stabilizing people. And, and making sure that they are getting connected to the best care, whether it is on a continued hold or whether it's subsequent to a hospital drop.”

County officials said there are currently 104 detox beds countywide. And officials are adding more treatment options. Last week, county supervisors approved six new crisis stabilization beds in Chula Vista and 30 acute psychiatric beds in National City to serve low income patients with Medi-Cal coverage.

For Hughes, having a safe, structured place to rebuild has been life-changing. She takes pride in her space — her neatly made bunk bed and the small routines that give her a sense of purpose. She has weekly chores to complete as a resident of the facility.

“I do the laundry room from 1 to 2. And then today I'm going to do the elevator. I'm so excited,” she said.

Bergmann said demand for beds has started off slowly this year. But he said they’ll be monitoring the situation closely to see whether more resources will be needed to keep up with demand.