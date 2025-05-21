SD County Supervisors OK stop-gap funding for early childhood program

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved $4.3 million in emergency funding for a program that provides free developmental check-ups to children from infancy to 5 years.

The money for First 5 San Diego's Healthy Development Services "will prevent imminent service cuts that would have impacted over 3,300 children and families," according to a statement from Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe's office.

Along with developmental screenings, HDS provides children with behavioral health treatment; family coaching; and early occupational, physical and speech therapies.

The rescue money "will preserve critical developmental and behavioral health services through fiscal year 2025-26, while long-term solutions are pursued," according to the statement.

"I've heard from countless families and frontline providers who are deeply worried about what's next for our youngest children," Montgomery Steppe said in the statement.

"Today's action was about showing up for kids when it matters most. I'm very proud that we collectively chose to invest in the health, development and future of our children."

In November 1998, California voters approved the California Children and Families Act, which in turn established the First 5 Commission of San Diego.

Money for the program comes from the state's Tobacco Securitization Special Revenue Fund, which is used for health-related programs, according to Montgomery Steppe's office. "these services are largely unavailable through Medi-Cal or private insurance and are essential for children experiencing developmental delays," her office added.

The allocation prevented a $4.3 million cut that, according to Montgomery Steppe's office, "would have resulted in a 59% reduction in behavioral health services and a 50% reduction in developmental therapies."

Before the vote, Montgomery Steppe told her colleagues that reduced HDS program funding "will have profound negative impacts on families with young children."

"I am not coming asking my colleagues to fill in the entire gap for all of the programming," she added.

"HDS strives to support the whole family," Montgomery Steppe said, citing a national survey that found one in four California children from birth to 5 years are at risk for behavioral or developmental delays.

Supervisors heard from dozens of people " including doctors and child advocates — in support of the rescue funding.

"We don't want to go back to a time when children were not being screened early," said one woman, whose son diagnosed with autism at 11.

She added he stands as an example of not receiving critical services earlier.

Dr. Marsha Spitzer, of Family Health Centers of San Diego, said HDS is "vital to ensure that our children can grow to healthy adults."

Spitzer added that without the program, many of her young patients wouldn't be fully prepared for school. Supervisor Jim Desmond, who described First 5 as "a very important program and worthy cause," noted that with tobacco tax revenue decreasing, the county needs a plan on how to fund the program, along with others.

"When the funding ends for a program, we just can't backfill it all the time," Desmond said.