New California law requires insurers to cover COVID-19 vaccines

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 144 on Wednesday letting California rely on independent medical groups instead of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for vaccine recommendations. It also requires state-regulated health plans to cover those vaccines.

Also on Wednesday, California and the newly formed West Coast Health Alliance recommended COVID-19 vaccines to anyone over 6 months of age who wants them, moving away from more restrictive federal guidance. Pregnant women are also urged to get COVID-19, flu and RSV shots.

The alliance is meant to keep vaccine recommendations rooted in science according to Dr. Pia Pannaraj, an infectious disease specialist at UC San Diego.

“Their decision is based on understanding the evidence and listening to the experts,” Pannaraj said.

Local providers are already adjusting. Scripps Health said it will follow the alliance’s recommendations and is now offering updated COVID-19 shots at most primary care and HealthExpress locations across San Diego.

But Pannaraj said she’s wondering which guidance federal programs will follow in the state.

“The people at highest risk are those without private insurance, so those that are dependent on, at least children, who are dependent on the Vaccines for Children program which cover about 50% of our children,” she said.

Vaccine guidance from the CDC’s advisory panel meeting this week may create more confusion, she said. Her advice is for people to listen to their doctor.