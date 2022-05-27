Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (May 27)

As Friday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

Russian forces appeared to have taken control of the strategic railway hub of Lyman in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. The area remains under constant bombardment in a grinding fight. The geography of the Donbas makes the war there an artillery battle, and Ukrainian soldiers say they are outgunned by Russia's heavy weaponry. The Biden administration has sent Ukraine dozens of howitzers, but Ukrainian military officials say Russia is targeting the weapons as they appeal for more Western-supplied weaponry.

The United Nations human rights office recorded 8,766 civilian casualties in Ukraine as a result of Russia's war. That includes 4,031 people killed, including 261 children, and 4,735 people injured, including 406 children. The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights noted it believes actual figures are "considerably higher."

A previously Russia-aligned Orthodox church in Ukraine has split from Moscow. The church, backed by Russia, has now announced its "independence and autonomy" and publicly stated its disagreement with Russia's Patriarch Kirill over his support for the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine. The Ukraine outpost of the Russian Orthodox Church has been a key ally for Moscow's religious leaders, in a country that's home to notable monasteries and other holy sites. It's been in a tricky position since the war began.

Russia paid off the latest batch of foreign-currency debt coupons as economists warn the country remains on the verge of a debt crisis. So far, the country has avoided defaulting, but could face an unusual economic crisis prompted by geopolitics rather than financial shortfall. That's because the U.S. Treasury Department has ended a waiver that had allowed U.S. banks and investors to receive Russian government debt payments.

In-depth

Ukraine claims victory in Kharkiv, but some nearby areas face relentless attacks. Hear NPR's report from the town of Derhachi.

Russia continues to make gradual gains in the eastern part of Ukraine. NPR's Here & Now looks at conditions for Ukrainian soldiers in the east.

After months of harsh sanctions, Moscow seeks to stabilize the country's economy. Listen to this story.

Ukraine uses social media to combat Russia's misinformation campaign. Listen to NPR's Here & Now on Ukraine's effective campaign.

Special report

Russia's war in Ukraine is changing the world: See its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.

Earlier developments

You can read more daily recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more of NPR's coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.

