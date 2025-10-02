Give Now
International

At least two people have been killed in an attack at a U.K. synagogue

By Lauren Frayer
Published October 2, 2025 at 6:03 AM PDT
Police guard a cordon at the scene of a stabbing incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.
Ian Hodgson
/
AP
Police guard a cordon at the scene of a stabbing incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

Updated October 02, 2025 at 10:18 AM ET

LONDON — At least two people were killed and several injured in a car-ramming and stabbing outside Manchester's Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation on Yom Kippur.

Greater Manchester Police said its officers fatally shot the suspected attacker.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "appalling" and "all the more horrific" for taking place on Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day. "We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe," Starmer added, confirming additional police were being deployed nationwide.

King Charles III said he and Queen Camilla were "deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community."

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC he could "only imagine the fear this will bring," praising police for responding within 7 minutes. "I can give some reassurance immediately to people that the immediate danger appears to be over and Greater Manchester Police have dealt with it very quickly," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Lauren Frayer
