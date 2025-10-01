San Diego nonprofits come together to help the military community during government shutdown

Just 12 hours after the federal government shut down, representatives of several San Diego nonprofits gathered at Feeding San Diego ’s warehouse with a message that was serious and simple.

“We’re concerned about military families and how they sustain themselves over the next period of time, whether it’s a day or a month, or whatever the duration is,” said David Boone. He is president and CEO of SDMAC, the San Diego Military Advisory Council . The group works to strengthen ties between the military and civilian organizations.

SDMAC and other local nonprofits formed an umbrella organization about a year ago called the Emergency Action Group . They first worked together to help in the aftermath of the Murphy Canyon plane crash, and now the government shutdown has brought them together again.

A big part of their mission is making sure military members, their families and civilians who work with the military all have enough to eat.

Jacob Aere A typical food box with non-perishable items in it, is shown at the Feeding San Diego warehouse on October 1, 2025.

Feeding San Diego CEO Bob Kamensky said the organization fed more than 180,000 households last month. Because of the government shutdown, he expects that number to spike.

“Consequently, they may be falling into the social safety net represented by organizations such as Feeding San Diego,” he said.

Beyond food, other kinds of help are available.

“Our social workers have ramped up, and they’re standing by for an increase in cases. As Bob mentioned, we’ve also seen quite an increase in need for financial support over the last few months,” said Tracy Owens with Support the Enlisted Project or STEP .

STEP offers emergency financial grants, and a couple of speakers said that both USAA and Navy Federal Credit Union are offering new members interest-free loans during the shutdown.

SDMAC says between 115 and 120,000 active duty military personnel live in San Diego. At any given time, a number of them are serving in faraway places — just another aspect of life made more difficult by the shutdown.

“Can you imagine being a Navy person on a ship deployed halfway around the world? You’re in the Red Sea, you’re being shot at, and your family’s back here,” said SDMAC’s Boone , who is a retired Rear Admiral.