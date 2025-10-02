Give Now
International

U.K. police label Manchester's deadly synagogue attack as a 'terrorist incident'

By Lauren Frayer
Published October 2, 2025 at 6:03 AM PDT
Rabbi Daniel Walker (third from left) stands among armed police officers as they talk with members of the Jewish community outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, following an attack at the synagogue on Thursday.
Paul Currie
/
AFP via Getty Images
Rabbi Daniel Walker (third from left) stands among armed police officers as they talk with members of the Jewish community outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, following an attack at the synagogue on Thursday.

Paul Currie

/

AFP via Getty Images

Updated October 02, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET

LONDON — At least two people were killed and four injured in a car-ramming and stabbing outside a synagogue in northern England on a Jewish holiday on Thursday, an attack police called a "terrorist incident."

The attack occurred as Jewish community members were gathering at Manchester's Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue for Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day.

Greater Manchester Police said its officers fatally shot a suspected attacker and arrested two other people in connection to the incident, but did not disclose their identities.

"This has been officially declared a terrorist incident and the investigation is now being led by the Counter Terrorist Police," Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said in a statement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "appalling" and "all the more horrific" for taking place on the Jewish holiday. "We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe," Starmer added, confirming additional police were being deployed nationwide.

King Charles III said in an online statement that he and Queen Camilla were "deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community."

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC he could "only imagine the fear this will bring," praising police for responding within 7 minutes. "I can give some reassurance immediately to people that the immediate danger appears to be over and Greater Manchester Police have dealt with it very quickly," he said.

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, where two people died in an attack Thursday that police have labeled a terrorist incident.
Peter Byrne
/
PA Images via Getty Images
Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, where two people died in an attack Thursday that police have labeled a terrorist incident.

Peter Byrne

/

PA Images via Getty Images

Yom Kippur, known as the Day of Atonement, is a holiday when Jews engage in fasting, prayer and reflection.

It was around the time of the holiday's morning service when an attacker drove up to the synagogue in Crumpsall, a largely residential area about 3 miles from Manchester's city center.

At 9:31 a.m. local time, police responded to reports of a car driving toward members of the public and that a man was stabbed.

British Christian and Muslim community leaders reacted lending support and prayers for the country's Jewish people.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers South Asia for NPR News. In 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.

