Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants as Iran strikes 2 Israeli cities

Updated March 22, 2026 at 5:04 AM PDT

After warning of retaliatory attacks on U.S. and Israeli infrastructure, Iran on Saturday night launched missiles at two southern Israeli cities that lie close to the country's main nuclear research center.

The Israel Defense Forces said about 180 people had been injured, some severely. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "a very difficult evening" for the country, in a post on X .

Also overnight, President Trump gave Iran 48 hours to reopen a crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, saying if Tehran fails to do so "America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Roughly a fifth of the world's oil transited through the strait last year — and Iran's willingness to attack the transport vessels has virtually halted traffic.

The president has vacillated in recent days between saying the war is "winding down," while also deciding to stage new U.S. ground forces near the region and continuing to strike Iranian targets.

On Sunday, the speaker of the Iranian parliament said in a post on X that if the US and Israel target his country's power plants, Iran will deem vital infrastructure sites across the Gulf region as legitimate targets.

Earlier, Iran said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to everyone except "Iran's enemies."

Here are more updates on day 23 of the conflict:

Iran attacks near Israeli nuclear facility

Dimona and Arad in southern Israel were hit by Iranian missiles Saturday night, in attacks Iranian media reported were aimed at the country's main nuclear research center.

Authorities refuse to confirm or deny Israel has nuclear weapons.

The Iranian missiles managed to get past Israel's sophisticated air defense systems and footage from the sites of the strikes showed large craters and destroyed buildings.

Israel's Ministry of Health said in the city of Arad around 116 people were injured, while in Dimona 64 were injured.

Nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency said it had not "received any indication of damage to the nuclear research center Negev" in Dimona. However, the body's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stressed that "maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities."

The attacks came shortly after Iran vowed to go after U.S. and Israeli infrastructure if its facilities came under attack. Last week, Israel attacked Iran's nuclear site at Natanz.

Iran's state-affiliated Tasnim news agency confirmed the missile attacks on Arad and Dimona were in retaliation for the attack on Natanz.

Trump amps up threats over Strait of Hormuz

President Trump said in a post on Truth Social Saturday night that he would "obliterate" Iran's power plants if the country doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz.

He demanded Iran open the strait in 48 hours — or by Monday evening.

As the war with Iran enters its fourth week the strait remains effectively shut. Iran continues to hit ships and tankers trying to pass through, and the price of oil has risen considerably.

The Trump administration asked allies to send warships to protect tankers — but other countries were unwilling to participate.

Iran says it is only preventing "enemy" countries from passing through.

"Diplomacy remains Iran's priority. However, a complete cessation of aggression as well as mutual trust and confidence are more important," said Iran's representative to the UN's International Maritime Agency Ali Mousavi, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

He added that Israeli and US attacks against Iran were at the "root of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz."

Gulf continues to be hit by war fallout

In the Gulf, Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted one of three Iranian missiles fired at it overnight and the United Arab Emirates said it was responding to Iranian drones and missiles.

Speaking from Saudi Arabia where leaders from Arab and Muslim countries are meeting, Turkey's foreign minister warned the Gulf may be forced to retaliate against Iran. So far, Gulf countries have expelled Iranian diplomats but not intervened militarily in the conflict.

"In light of Iran's continuing flagrant attacks against Saudi Arabia, the kingdom has informed the military attache, his deputy and 3 other members of Iran's embassy in Riyadh that they are considered persona non grata and should depart the kingdom within 24 hours," Riyadh said in a statement.

Separately, Qatar's Ministry of Interior announced a military helicopter had crashed in territorial waters and six of the seven on board had been found dead. It did not give the cause of the crash.

Vahid Salemi / AP An Iranian worshipper prays during a ceremony to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan while holding a child at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 21, 2026.

US-Israel strikes continue to pummel Iran

The Israel Defense Forces continued to strike Iran overnight, where authorities say more than 1,300 civilians have been killed since the start of the war.

Iran's internet blackout also entered its fourth week, according to monitoring group NetBlocks, which said: "the measure adds to the wartime distress of millions of civilians who lack independent sources of information and alerts."

Israel also carried on with its bombardment of Lebanon and its capital Beirut with strikes.

Admiral Brad Cooper of U.S. Central Command said the U.S. had so far struck over 8,000 military targets so far in the war, including 130 Iranian vessels, in what he called "the largest elimination of a navy over a three-week period since World War II.

"My operation assessment continues to be that Iran's combat capability is on a steady decline," he said.

G7 countries call for safe passage in Strait of Hormuz

Last week, Iran unsuccessfully attempted to strike airbase Diego Garcia, a joint U.S.-U.K. outpost in the Indian Ocean.

On Saturday, the countries of the G7 — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America — released a statement condemning Iran's attacks on its regional neighbors in the Gulf.

"We reaffirm the importance of safeguarding maritime routes, and safety of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and all associated critical waterways, as well as the safety and security of supply chains and the stability of energy markets," the statement said .

Japan, meanwhile, said Sunday it could send demining experts to the Strait of Hormuz if a ceasefire is reached.

Carrie Kahn in Tel Aviv, and Emily Feng in Istanbul, Julia Simon in Los Angeles and Kate Bartlett in Johannesburg contributed to this report.

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