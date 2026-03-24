Navy 'looking into' Campa-Najjar's use of military status in campaign

The Navy said it is looking into allegations Reserve Lt. j.g. Ammar Campa-Najjar violated Pentagon regulations governing the use of military status and images in partisan political campaigns.

The official told KPBS Friday the Navy is "looking into the matter" in response to questions about Campa-Najjar's campaign.

Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, is running for Congress in the newly re-drawn 48th District.

Andi McNew, Campa-Najjar's campaign manager and an Air Force veteran, said in a statement, claims against him are "unfounded."

"Ammar has been compliant with (Department of Defense) directives on permissible political activity," McNew said.

"The Navy has not requested any changes be made."

Questions about the campaign's use of Campa-Najjar's military status were first reported March 13 by LaPrensa.

Photos of Campa-Najjar in his Navy uniform feature prominently on his campaign website and on social media.

Ammarforcongress.com Screenshot of the top of the About page on Lt. j.g. Ammar Campa-Najjar's campaign website on March 24, 2026.

Although Navy records show he was promoted in June 2025 to lieutenant j.g., all service photos shared by the candidate found by KPBS show him in his prior rank — ensign.

Pentagon regulations allow reservists to run for office but restrict how they can use their military status and photos.

On his website and social media Campa-Najjar regularly refers to himself as a "Navy Officer" — omitting his status in the Navy Reserve.

Department of Defense Directive 1344.10 says reservists "must clearly indicate their retired or reserve status" when referencing their service.

The rules also state reservists can't display photos of themselves in uniform when accompanied by non-military biographical details.

Reservists also are not permitted to use photos of themselves in military uniform as the "primary graphic representation in any campaign media," the directive says.

On Monday, Campa-Najjar's campaign website was updated. Where it previously identified Campa-Najjar as a "Navy Officer," it now says "Navy Reserve officer."

The Campa-Najjar campaign also updated its official candidate statement with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters after a rival campaign complained about the language, emails and documents provided to KPBS show.

Campa-Najjar originally listed his occupation as "U.S. Navy Officer" and "College Educator."

The updated statement says "U.S. Navy Reserve Officer/College Educator"

A San Diego County spokesperson confirmed the change.

"The Statement of Qualifications was voluntarily changed by the candidate to reflect the status of "reserve" per DoD Directive 1344.10 Section 4.3.1.1," said county spokesperson Antonia Hutzell in a statement.

Military veterans and current Navy Reservists criticized Campa-Najjar's campaign in interviews with KPBS.

Mark Ball spent 10 years in the Navy as an officer – two of those in the Reserves.

"There's a reason why I say I did almost 10 years and the last two was as a reservist," Ball said. "The general public's not going to know the difference, but the veterans or military community will know the difference."

Ball is a graduate student at the University of San Francisco where he's earning a master's degree in public leadership. He said he came across Campa-Najjar's website while researching veterans who run for office.

He called Campa-Najjar's campaign an example of what not to do.

"His page, his campaign, everything kind of makes it sound like he's active duty Navy or was active duty Navy when the reality is as far from it as possible," Ball said. "Just be honest about your service."

Facebook Ammar Campa-Najjar salutes the grave of a Korean War veteran at Massachusetts National Cemetery in a photo shared on Facebook May 27, 2024. His campaign did not respond to questions about Campa-Najjar's relationship to the deceased veteran.

Campa-Najjar's campaign defended his record as a Reserve public affairs officer.

"On his service record, Ammar has served on active duty orders, including a forward mobilization in support of a major joint exercise in the Indo-Pacific alongside U.S. and allied forces," the campaign said. "In his annual fit-rep, Ammar’s Commanding Officer praised his outstanding performance and specifically noted Ammar’s success in leading a unit-wide training on Directive 1344.10, focused on maintaining the military’s apolitical posture and public trust."

Brian VanRiper is a Marine veteran and Democratic campaign consultant based in Los Angeles. He ran veteran outreach for Barack Obama's campaign in Iowa during the 2008 campaign.

"There's a matter of integrity," VanRiper said. "Veterans can immediately smell this out quickly."

VanRiper served in the Marines as a machine gunner and deployed to Iraq in 2003. He said he thinks Campa-Najjar is inflating his military experiences for his campaign.

"It's just not worth the reputational harm to ever exaggerate one's service," he said. "If you're running for office, I would advise persons to be ultra careful, ultra conservative in how they describe things."

Campa-Najjar joined the Navy Reserves in 2023 via a direct commission — a selective and unusual way into uniform that allows certain professionals to bypass Officer Candidate School.

Campa-Najjar ran unsuccessfully for public office three time prior to joining the Navy Reserve — twice for Congress in 2018 and 2020 and then for Chula Vista mayor in 2022.

Marine Corps veteran Paul McNamara also had a political career after the military. He served one term as Escondido mayor from 2018-2022.

McNamara told KPBS in a statement one distinguishing principle of the U.S. is civilian control of the military — a separation that should be clear to those seeking public office.

"I think there are limits to how much a veteran should use that status in an election campaign," McNamara said. "Political contests should be decided on issues and ideas that are substantive and not performative images."

A current Navy Reserve officer told KPBS in a statement people in the military and reserve community are bothered by aspects of Campa-Najjar's campaign. KPBS is not naming the officer because they are not authorized to speak to the press.

Campa-Najjar's is leading a crowded Democratic field to replace retiring Republican Rep. Darrell Issa.

The Republican favorite — San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond — is also a Navy veteran.

His campaign did not return a request for comment.