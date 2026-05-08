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Public Safety

La Mesa Police Department honors officer killed in line of duty

By Elaine Alfaro / East County Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published May 8, 2026 at 5:57 PM PDT

The black stone monument in front of the La Mesa Police Department reads: “In valor there is hope. We will never forget.”

It now honors Officer Lauren Craven, who was killed last October in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Craven’s fellow officers gathered along with city officials, community members and her family to remember her compassion, kindness and service to La Mesa.

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Officer Lauren Craven is shown in this undated photo.
City of La Mesa
Officer Lauren Craven is shown in this undated photo.

“Her impact was amazing,” said Lt. Travis Higgins, speaking on behalf of the department. “In the sense that she was just a wonderful human being first, and she just had so much care and compassion for others and the community.”

Craven was the first officer in the history of the La Mesa Police Department killed in the line of duty.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Oct. 20, she was struck by a suspected drunken driver on eastbound Interstate 8 while tending to the victims of a five-vehicle crash.

“She was incredibly brave and courageous,” Higgins said. “And that evening, she was in a dangerous situation, and she made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Police Chief Ray Sweeney recognized Craven’s sacrifice and the community’s grief during the ceremony.

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“There is no honor in this moment without heartbreak,” Sweeney said. “This wall stands as a testament to sacrifice.”

La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven's name appears on the city's Peace Officer Memorial on May 8, 2026.
Elaine Alfaro
/
KPBS
La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven's name appears on the city's Peace Officer Memorial on May 8, 2026.

Sweeney went on to say that Craven’s spirit and legacy touches everything the police department does.

“It lives on in the way our officers show up everyday,” he said. “It lives on in the care we give to our community. And it lives on in the bond we share as a city and as a family.”

The memorial, located at 8085 University Ave., is open to the public.

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Public Safety East CountyLaw Enforcement
Elaine Alfaro
Elaine Alfaro is a reporter at KPBS and part of the California Local News Fellowship program. She primarily covers San Diego's East County and specializes in investigative and accountability journalism.
See stories by Elaine Alfaro

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