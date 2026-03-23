Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Unpaid TSA workers staff San Diego airport as paid ICE agents arrive at others

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:59 PM PDT

President Donald Trump said Saturday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would go to airports to help with security. On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security would not confirm whether that includes the San Diego International Airport.

“For operational security reasons, we are not going to confirm the locations of our officers,” said DHS spokesperson Lauren Bis.

Transportation Security Administration workers at the San Diego airport have been working without pay since the partial government shutdown began on Feb. 14, according to Robert Mack, a lead transportation security officer and the chief steward for the TSA workers’ union.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“Stress is at an all time high right now,” he said. “Morale is at an all-time low.”

This shutdown began just three months after last year’s 43-day shutdown ended.

“You can’t recover from that quickly,” Mack said. “Things are getting real tight.”

More than 400 TSA workers have quit and thousands have called out from work during the shutdown, according to DHS.

On Monday morning, San Diego airport officials updated travel guidance online to suggest that travelers arrive two and a half hours before their flights.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Matthew Raska and Jessica Thomas took that advice. They flew in from Atlanta on Friday.

“It was way worse,” Thomas said, looking at the Terminal two security line on Monday. “We were in line for two and a half hours in Atlanta.”

The Associated Press reported seeing ICE agents at the Atlanta airport on Monday. Thomas said TSA workers are caught in the middle of the federal budget impasse.

“All workers are important, especially federal employees, and one should not be preferred over the other,” she said. “If ICE agents are making money working airport security, then TSA agents should be making money working airport security.”

Democrats have refused to fund DHS without changes to certain immigration enforcement policies. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are still being paid because the One Big Beautiful Bill allocated billions of dollars to the agency last year.

The San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council has set up a hardship fund for local TSA workers.

Mack asked airport travelers to be patient as workers do their best. He said the job already takes a lot of concentration.

“Compounding that with lack of pay, staffing shortages, you're asking them to do a monumental task,” he said.

Tags

Politics TravelTourismTransportationSan Diego
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News