Summoned: Frances Perkins and The General Welfare

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The first woman appointed to a U.S. Presidential cabinet, Frances Perkins created the social safety net that continues to shape the lives of Americans today. In her 12 years as Labor Secretary under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Perkins created the Social Security program, a federal minimum wage, the 40-hour work week and unemployment compensation, and ended the legal use of child labor.

Your web browser is not supported The first woman appointed to a U.S. Presidential cabinet, Frances Perkins created the social safety net that continues to shape the lives of Americans today. In her 12 years as Labor Secretary under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Perkins created the Social Security program, a federal minimum wage, the 40-hour work week and unemployment compensation, and ended the legal use of child labor.

"Summoned: Francis Perkins and The General Welfare" tells the story of Perkins’ life through rare archival recordings of her voice, and interviews with Nancy Pelosi, George Mitchell, David Brooks, Lawrence O’Donnell and Amy Klobuchar.

APT Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected Governor of New York, he and Frances Perkins began to map out the blueprint for a program of social insurance that did not exist anywhere else in the country.

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APT Frances Perkins once said, "Treat aliens in a manner worthy of the dignity and professed humanity of the United States."

APT Alice Kessler-Harris on Francis Perkins: "In the moment in time in which she was operating, she was just an unusual figure. Unusually committed, unusually brave, alone in a world full of men."

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television