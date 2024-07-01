Give Now
Where to celebrate Fourth of July in San Diego County

By KPBS Staff
Published July 1, 2024 at 4:08 PM PDT
Fireworks shower the night sky on Big Bay Boom in this undated photo.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Fireworks shower the night sky on Big Bay Boom in this undated photo.

From a traditional fireworks show to new-age drone spectaculars, there are plenty of options to celebrate the Fourth of July in San Diego County. Bring your beach chairs to one of the several viewpoints of the Big Bay Boom at the San Diego Bay or cozy up with some blankets at Kellogg Park at La Jolla Shores to watch 200 drones light up the sky.

Here are more events to enjoy Independence Day.

Fireworks

Big Bay Boom Fireworks Show 2024

Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 9 PM
San Diego Bay
Free
Fireworks Spectacular

San Diego County Fair Fireworks Spectacular

Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 9 PM
Del Mar Fairgrounds
$20.00 - $25.00
Ramona July 4th Family Picnic and fireworks Show

Ramona July 4th celebration

Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 4 PM to 9:30 PM
Olive Peirce Middle School
Free
Lions Club Carnival

National City Lions Club 4th of July Carnival and Fireworks 2024

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 11:18 AM
Ongoing until July 7, 2024
Kimball Park
Lake Murray Music Fest and Fireworks

Lake Murray Fireworks and Music Fest 2024

Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 11 AM to 9:30 PM
Lake Murray Community Park
Free
4th of July at Old Town San Diego State Park

4th of July Celebration in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park

Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 11 AM to 3 PM
Old Town San Diego State Historic Park
Free
4th of July celebration

4th of July at Mission Pacific Beach Resort

Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 11 AM to 10 PM
Mission Pacific Beach Resort
Free

