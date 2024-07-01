Where to celebrate Fourth of July in San Diego County
From a traditional fireworks show to new-age drone spectaculars, there are plenty of options to celebrate the Fourth of July in San Diego County. Bring your beach chairs to one of the several viewpoints of the Big Bay Boom at the San Diego Bay or cozy up with some blankets at Kellogg Park at La Jolla Shores to watch 200 drones light up the sky.
Here are more events to enjoy Independence Day.
Big Bay Boom Fireworks Show 2024
Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 9 PM
San Diego Bay
Free
San Diego County Fair Fireworks Spectacular
Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 9 PM
Del Mar Fairgrounds
$20.00 - $25.00
Ramona July 4th celebration
Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 4 PM to 9:30 PM
Olive Peirce Middle School
Free
National City Lions Club 4th of July Carnival and Fireworks 2024
Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 11:18 AM
Ongoing until July 7, 2024
Kimball Park
Lake Murray Fireworks and Music Fest 2024
Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 11 AM to 9:30 PM
Lake Murray Community Park
Free
4th of July Celebration in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park
Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 11 AM to 3 PM
Old Town San Diego State Historic Park
Free
4th of July at Mission Pacific Beach Resort
Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 11 AM to 10 PM
Mission Pacific Beach Resort
Free