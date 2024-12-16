Inclement weather shelter beds activated

Homeless San Diegans can seek out shelter beds Monday night to escape the cold, thanks to the activation of the area's Inclement Weather Shelter Program.

The following shelters will be open Monday evening through Tuesday morning:

— Father Joe's Villages: Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., up to 61 adult beds and 11 beds for families with minor children or single women. Check-in: 4 p.m. Monday throughout the night until full. Check-out at 5 a.m. Tuesday;

— Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., up to 62 adult beds. Check-in: 4 p.m. throughout the night until full. Check-out: 5 a.m.; and

— Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., up to 28 adult beds. Check-in: 8 to 10 p.m. or until full. Check-out: 6:30 a.m.

The shelter program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego, Father Joe's Villages and Living Water Church of the Nazarene.