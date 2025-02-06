MLB owners vote to install John Seidler as control person of San Diego Padres

Baseball owners voted Thursday to install John Seidler, the oldest brother of the late former Padres chairman Peter Seidler, as the team’s control person.

“We’re looking forward to continued stewardship of the Padres by a member of the Seidler family,” Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “And that is really noncontroversial.”

John Seidler is not yet the trustee of Peter Seidler’s trust; such a move is expected in the coming weeks. But the move by MLB owners does come amid controversy — a lawsuit brought by Peter Seidler’s wife.

Sheel Seidler sued brothers-in-law Matthew and Robert Seidler last month, attempting to prevent John Seidler from taking control of the team. Sheel Seidler alleged Peter Seidler, who died at age 63 on Nov. 14, 2023, wanted her to succeed him as the team’s control person.

Matthew Seidler appointed John Seidler as the control person earlier this offseason, and now that decision has MLB approval.

“His family holds the biggest portion of ownership in the team, and Peter’s ownership was left in a trust, and (John) now will be made the trustee,” Arizona Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick told the San Diego Union-Tribune after the vote. “Therefore, it’s automatic, really. ... (John) is a good man, and of course, we all loved Peter. I think this is what Peter wanted.”

Manfred said the pending litigation doesn’t implicate baseball, which has an estate plan that Peter Seidler followed and that MLB believes his wishes are being fulfilled.

There has been no discussion regarding the Padres being sold.

“My understanding is the family wants to keep the team,” Manfred said.

He added that there are no concerns about the team being potentially relocated, either.

“There has not been a single word or a whisper about relocation in the context of the San Diego Padres,” Manfred said, adding that the city is “a great market with a great facility.”