Cubs beat Padres 3-1 to clinch Wild Card Series

By The Associated Press
Published October 2, 2025 at 5:28 PM PDT
Chicago Cubs' Andrew Kittredge and Carson Kelly celebrate after Game 3 of a National League wild card baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Chicago.
Nam Huh
/
AP
Chicago Cubs' Andrew Kittredge and Carson Kelly celebrate after Game 3 of a National League wild card baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Chicago.

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit an RBI single off a shaky Yu Darvish, and the Chicago Cubs shut down Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres for a clinching 3-1 victory in Game 3 of their NL Wild Card Series on Thursday.

Backed by a raucous crowd of 40,895 at Wrigley Field, Chicago used its stellar defense to advance in the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Michael Busch hit a solo homer, and Jameson Taillon pitched four shutout innings before manager Craig Counsell used five relievers to close it out.

Next up for Chicago is a matchup with NL Central champion Milwaukee for a compelling NL Division Series, beginning with Game 1 on Saturday.

Dingler, Pérez lead Tigers past Guardians 6-3 and into AL Division Series against Mariners,

