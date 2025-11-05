San Diego announces more than 100 open safe sleeping spots at H Barracks

San Diego's Point Loma Safe Parking Program location has more than 100 spaces available for people to safely sleep in their vehicles, it was announced Wednesday.

The location, at the former H Barracks site near San Diego International Airport, offers supportive services aimed at ending the homelessness of those staying there. It is open to regular and oversized vehicles, including RVs, and provides people a place to stay without the risk of being ticketed for parking on a city street or at a park.

The San Diego City Council approved a one-year contract with nonprofit Jewish Family Service of San Diego to continue running the program in May.

"The majority of people served in our Safe Parking Program have income, are employed or have only recently entered homelessness," Gloria said while touring the site earlier this year. "Their vehicle is how they continue to get to work, school or take care of their families. The Safe Parking Program ensures we intervene early and provide stabilization so people can get back on their feet — and that's what this new site at H Barracks will do for 190 individuals or families experiencing homelessness."

As the H Barracks site expands its open slots, the city will shutter a different safe sleeping site on Aero Drive — a move city staff estimates will save $23,000 per month in operating expenses. If need arises, the city can reopen the Aero Drive location.

"With operations being suspended at the Aero Drive site soon, the city still has just over 350 spaces total for individuals experiencing homelessness in their vehicles, including 18 trailers specifically for family use at the Rose Canyon site," according to a statement from the city. "Like the other Safe Parking lots, H Barracks provides individuals, seniors and families a secure place to stay while accessing services and pursuing housing."

San Diego's safe sleeping sites have restrooms, housing navigation, mental health services and job training, and participants work with case managers to create individual housing goals, according to the city.

"The Safe Parking Program has proven to be one of the city's most successful homelessness programs, helping many participants find permanent housing and access the services and support they need to get back on their feet," City Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell said in May. "I am grateful to all the individuals and organizations who have worked together on this innovative approach to addressing homelessness."

Those in need can schedule an intake session with JFS via an online form (https://secure.jfssd.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=contact_safe_parking) or by calling 858-637-3373.

According to city records, the Safe Parking Program helped connect 260 people to housing and serve more than 1,070 people, including 260 children, in fiscal year 2025.

The H Barracks were previously military barracks, but the crumbling buildings were torn down earlier this year. The area is the future site of a San Diego Pure Water treatment facility. Paving was completed this month at the location and mobile office trailers for program staff have been added, with electrical work and lighting upgrades to be completed soon.

The site could be open through 2029. The city has four one-year options to renew the agreement, before the Pure Water facility begins operations.