Free San Diego Airport pass allows visitors beyond airport security, even if not flying

By City News Service
Published November 20, 2025 at 11:57 AM PST
People line up to book their flights from San Diego International Airport on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority today announced SAN Pass, a program allowing people to experience San Diego International Airport past security without having a plane ticket.

"If you've ever wanted to see off family or friends at their gate or enjoy the outstanding dining and retail options in Terminal 1 and 2 without flying, this program offers that opportunity," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the airport authority. "We're excited to open the terminal experience to the broader San Diego community in a secure and convenient way."

Visitors can apply for a free pass up to seven days in advance by visiting san.org/relax-before-you-fly/san-pass-program/. A limited number of passes are available each day and are issued on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to TSA approval.

Those interested must provide their full legal name, date of birth, and gender as listed on a TSA-approved photo ID, and if approved will receive the pass via email. It must be presented on a phone, no printed pass will be accepted.

Those with a pass can then go through security, with normal rules applying. TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, and other expedited screening programs are not available for SAN Pass holders.

Minors require their own pass and must be accompanied by an approved adult SAN Pass holder at all times. One adult may escort up to three minors.

