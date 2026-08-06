The most entertaining baseball game you’ve never been to is in Tijuana

Before the first pitch, loud music blared from speakers throughout Toros Mobil Park on a recent Friday night. Pop-up activations featuring mascots competed for attention, the smell of grilled tacos and fresh tortillas filled the air, and fans wandered the concourse with 32-ounce cups of beer in hand. At a Toros de Tijuana game, baseball is only part of the attraction.

One of North America's most unique professional baseball experiences is just 30 minutes from downtown San Diego.

The Toros de Tijuana started playing in the Mexican League (LMB) in 2004. The club has won league championships in 2017 and 2021 and is currently competing in the playoffs.

Riley Arthur / KPBS Tijuana Toros manager Roberto Kelly watches batting practice before the game at Toros Mobil Park in Tijuana, Mexico, July 31, 2026.

Manager Roberto Kelly is a three-time Major League Baseball World Series champion, and as a coach for the San Francisco Giants, he knows many fans come for more than just the action on the field.

"The fans are very into the game. The promotions ... the entertainment ... if you come for the game, obviously you'll see a good game, but people come for the excitement too, and they put on a good show," he said.

In the Mexican League, the game is only part of the draw. The entire experience is designed to feel like a party.

Chief Logistics Officer Omar Canizales said fans love the atmosphere they work hard to cultivate and plan.

“We are really proud of the experience we get to offer. When we speak of 'the experience,' it's because it encompasses the time before, during and after the game," he said. "The atmosphere, the festive vibe, and the food are spectacular — distinctive and far richer than what you find at other ballparks."

Riley Arthur / KPBS Tijuana Toros bull mascots are in homage to the bullfighting history once common in the region, at the Toros Mobil Park in Tijuana, Mexico, July 31, 2026.

Feels like a party

At a Toros game, the philosophy seems to be "more is more."

Four official bull mascots — Toro, Torín, Torón and Torina — roam the stadium almost constantly. Additional mascots, like Qué Oso, a brown bear, also make appearances depending on the game. The bulls honor Tijuana's history with bullfighting, while each mascot has a distinct personality. Torín and Torón regularly compete for Torina's attention and frequently lift their shirts to reveal oversize foam abs.

The entertainment rarely stops.

Throughout the game, three dance squads rotate onto the field. Las Toritas, a cross between cheerleaders and dancers, perform choreographed routines. Los Toritos serve as hype men, dancing shirtless and firing up the crowd. Toro Beats brings breakdancing to the heavy bass tracks. Between innings, the performers move through the stands posing for photos, dancing with fans and mugging for the jumbotron.

Riley Arthur / KPBS Las Toritas pose in between innings at the Toros games, at Toros Mobil Park in Tijuana, Mexico, July 31, 2026.

A local band plays during most games, with a rotating roster of mariachi, banda and norteño groups who roam the concourse playing music. Every game ends with a live musical performance from a different band, either on the field or outside the stadium.

Even home runs become a spectacle. Instead of a simple celebration in the dugout, the hitter is greeted with a dramatic procession and presented with an embroidered cowboy hat.

Then there's the food.

Much of it is cooked fresh and more affordable. Fans can order al pastor tacos for about $2.88, tortas for $9.23, or stick with international options like burgers and pizza.

Riley Arthur A man and his grandson carve meat for tacos at the Taco El Sabroso taco stand on July 31, 2026. Riley Arthur 'Elotes locos' served by Los Cornpadres at Toros Mobil Park on July 31, 2026 Riley Arthur A man chops up pork for tacos at Toros Mobil Park in Tijuana, Mexico, July 31, 2026.

Beer is served two bottles at a time, poured into 32-ounce cups for about $6.92 and can even be rimmed with Chamoy at no extra charge.

Just like in Major League Baseball, vendors weave through the aisles selling food and drinks. But instead of kettle corn, some carry trays of freshly cut fruit.

Beyond right field, children bounce on trampolines and play in a ball pit while parents watch from nearby.

With so much happening at once, it can genuinely be difficult to keep your attention on the game, and that’s by design. Every inning seems to offer another distraction — another dance routine, another mascot interaction, another musical performance or another jersey raffle.

Which is almost a shame, because the Toros are good.

"This is a young team, yet a major contender," Canizales said. "A team that, in just 12 years, has made the playoffs 11 times, and already boasts three division titles and two national championships.”

The loyal fans are loud. Encouraged to make as much noise as they want, all the time.



The 'Justin Effect'

Fans have crossed the border to watch the Toros for years, but attendance from American visitors has increased about 33% this season following the signing of former Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner, Canizales said.

Riley Arthur / KPBS Justin Turner warms up before a game at the Toros Mobil Park in Tijuana, Mexico, July 31, 2026.

Turner, a member of the Dodgers' 2020 World Series championship team, joined the Toros earlier this year and has become a major draw for American fans, many of whom make the trip from San Diego or even Los Angeles.

“We've gained significant media visibility. It has also drawn in many more fans, and on the field, he has brought leadership that helped us hold onto first place in our division throughout the season.” Canizales said.

The Toros roster includes several former Major League players like Luis Guillorme and Wilmer Flores, but Turner’s arrival marked a new level of interest for the team.

The Toros begin their run in the playoffs on Aug. 8 .

Riley Arthur / KPBS Three friends who came from San Diego to the Toros game to see Justin Turner, at the Toros Mobil Park, in Tijuana, Mexico, July 31, 2026.