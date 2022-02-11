County reports 1,273 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths as hospitalizations decrease

San Diego County reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths Friday as hospitalizations dropped by 31.

Friday's data increased the county's cumulative totals to 722,683 cases and 4,894 deaths since the pandemic began. Total COVID-positive hospitalizations decreased from 868 to 837.

The number of those patients in intensive care increased to 171 Friday, 12 more than Thursday. Available ICU beds decreased by two to 170.

A total of 29,149 new tests were reported Friday with a positivity rate of 12.1%, down from 14.6% on Tuesday. The county reports this statistic every Tuesday and Friday.

A total of 1,111,400 — or 53.2% — of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. Boosters are available for everyone 12 years and older.

The county has more than 400 vaccination sites including pharmacies, medical providers, clinics and county locations. Appointments can be made and sites can be found by calling 833-422-4255 or visiting the MyTurn or coronavirus-sd.com websites.

More than 2.89 million — or 91.9% — of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.54 million, or 80.8%, are fully vaccinated.

