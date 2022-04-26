San Diego County urges parents to get their kids routine vaccines amid slipping numbers

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 304 new COVID-19 infections in its latest data, as it urged parents to get routine vaccinations for their children amid declining numbers.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showed that during the 2020-21 school year, 94% of children had received all the required vaccines, about 1% lower than the previous school year. In California, the decrease was about 0.3%.

"The pandemic changed everyone's everyday life and reminded us of the value of vaccinations when we are up against a new virus," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. "It also reminds us of the importance of routine childhood vaccinations to keep children healthy.

"Parents should make sure their children have all the recommended vaccines to protect them," she said.

Monday's data increased the county's cumulative total infections to 757,919. The death toll remained 5,236.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by one person to 98, according to the latest state data.

Of those patients, 13 were being treated in intensive care, same as the previous day. The total number of available hospital beds countywide increased by 16 to 290.

The county does not report cases and deaths on weekends.