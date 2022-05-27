Plan ahead for major construction at San Diego Airport Terminal 1 in early June

Major construction is on the way for San Diego International Airport in front of Terminal 1 beginning June 5 and extending through the end of 2024, prompting officials to urge passengers to plan ahead for getting to and from the terminal.

Parking will be significantly reduced this summer. The Terminal 1 lot will close to incoming traffic on June 5 and all cars remaining in the lot will need to exit by June 14, according to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. As of June 15, the Terminal 1 parking lot will be permanently closed.

Also on June 15, the pedestrian bridge in front of Terminal 1 that currently takes pedestrians to the T1 parking lot and to the ground transportation island will close permanently and be replaced by a new crosswalk in front of Terminal 1.

The work will make way for a new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza anticipated to open late 2024, as well as a new on-airport roadway that will divert westbound traffic from Harbor Drive onto the airport property.

"We expect an increased number of passengers beginning as early as Memorial Day weekend," said Kimberly Becker, authority president and CEO. "We are ready to welcome all who will be traveling during the summer months.

"However, construction has started on the New T1 which is the replacement of the current Terminal 1," she said. "Passengers should plan ahead and expect that construction and lack of on-site parking will create delays whether traveling to or from either of the terminals at SAN. We understand that construction can be an inconvenience, but we promise the result will be worth it."

Some of the authority's suggestions include making parking reservations ahead of time at www.san.org/Parking, using public transportation including the free last-mile San Diego Flyer shuttle or getting picked up or dropped off.

Beginning in early July, passengers can expect additional construction impacts at the terminal.