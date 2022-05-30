San Diego County's COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 13

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has increased by 13 to 189, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care as of Sunday decreased by one to 26. The number of available hospital beds declined by 16 to 223.

San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,897 new COVID-19 infections and four additional deaths Thursday as the pace of new local infections continued to increase.

Only Tuesday saw fewer than 1,000 new infections in the past week with 917. A total of 8,854 cases were reported to the county during the past week, compared to 7,008 the week prior, a 26% increase.

San Diego COVID-19 by the numbers Fully vaccinated (5+ years old): 2.62 million (83.4%)

Hospitalized patients: 189

ICU patients: 26

Available beds: 223

Infections: 784,203

Deaths: 5,288



The county only reports COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.

The numbers represent only the cases reported to county or hospital sites. As the proliferation of at-home tests has increased, the actual number of infections is likely higher.

Thursday's data increased the county's cumulative totals to 784,203 infections and 5,288 deaths.

Meanwhile, elected officials met Thursday at the Monoclonal Antibody Regional Center in Clairemont to highlight available treatment options for COVID- 19.

"San Diego County is a national leader in vaccine distribution and we have been recognized for our efforts to remove barriers to treatment for COVID-19," Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher said. "Together with our partners at the state and city, we have established treatment centers that continue to serve San Diegans as we learn to live with the virus.

"As COVID-19 cases rise, we want San Diegans to know there are treatment options, and that our county remains committed to keeping them safe," he said.

On Feb. 9, 2021, the county delivered its first monoclonal treatment and is expecting to surpass the 10,000th treatment administered in the next few days. MARC locations in Clairmont, Vista, Hillcrest and Chula Vista are open to the public. By making an appointment, patients can receive the most current antiviral pill, or the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment. To make an appointment, call 619-685-2500.

"With COVID cases rising again, San Diegans should know COVID antibody treatments are safe, free thanks to President Biden's American Rescue Plan and very effective at keeping COVID cases mild," San Diego City Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell said. "When we first opened this treatment center in Clairmont, I never imagined I would be a patient here, but it saved my life and I want every San Diego senior to know this effective, free treatment is available to them too."

More than 2.96 million or 94.1% of San Diegans age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated, while more than 2.62 million or 83.4% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,330,530 or 58.5% of 2,273,207 eligible San Diegans have received a booster shot.

