San Diego weekend arts events: Mainly Mozart, Park Social, 'PROUD+' and more

Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra Festival

Music, Outdoors

This weekend kicks off Mainly Mozart's annual All-Star Orchestra festival, one of very few things in the world that, in 2022, we don't have to qualify with phrases like "back in-person," because the event has been in-person the entire time. The organization claims that it was the first major arts group in the United States to perform live music for an in-person audience during pandemic shutdowns, with drive-in performances at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in July 2020. Last summer, it adapted to picnic-style pod seating, and is continuing that with this summer's festival.

Two performances take place this weekend. Friday's opening night features Mozart's "Clarinet Concerto," with Boris Allakhverdyan on clarinet, and Beethoven's "Symphony No. 4." Saturday's concert will deliver Beethoven's "Grosse Fuge" arranged for string orchestra, Mozart's "Piano Concerto No. 27," with Gilles Vonsattel on piano, and Mozart's "Symphony No. 41, Jupiter."

The section A pods are all sold out, but, at $60 for a pod of four tickets, the first-come, first-served section B is still a relatively affordable way to enjoy a nice sunset picnic, with literal world-class live music floating overhead. Bring your own chairs and blankets. VIP seating and tables are also available.

Concerts continue on Tuesday, and next weekend, with Mozart's "Requiem" on closing night, Saturday, June 18

Details: This weekend's performances are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11; concerts continue through June 18. Surf Cup Sports Park, 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. $15+ (sold in pods of four tickets).

Park Social: 'Reflexion' and 'The Honeycomb Harmonies'

Visual art

New this weekend in the world of Park Social is an installation from the artist collective Art Builds. This project will be activated in two La Jolla locations throughout the duration of Park Social. From June 11 through June 26, the group will install the project at Ellen Browning Scripps park, followed by the busy Kellogg Park (by La Jolla Shores) in July.

Courtesy of Art Builds and the City of San Diego Artist rendering of the "Reflexion" exhibition to be installed during Park Social beginning June 11.

The installation is a grouping of three mirrored "periaktoi," which is a columnlike rotating device that was used in ancient theater sets to indicate a scene change. In this work, in a public park, viewers will be able to interact with the mirrored segments, distorting themselves, their surroundings, the ocean, other visitors, other segments from other periaktoi — a seemingly endless set of possibilities.

At Scripps Ranch Community Park, artist Keenan Hartsten will set up the musical playground "Honeycomb Harmonies" for parkgoers of any age to interact with — whether by using chalk to decorate within the honeycomb shape created by the zone of musical sculptures, or responding to some of the community-sourced questions around the installation, or playing the handmade painted xylophones and percussion instruments.

Park Social: Keenan Hartsten - The Honeycomb Harmonies

I love how both offerings this weekend can passively connect visitors — even if you don't feel like talking to or interacting with other people, your creations will.

Details: "Reflexion," all day Saturday at Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla; "Honeycomb Harmonies," 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Scripps Ranch Community Park, 11454 Blue Cypress Dr., Scripps Ranch. Free.

'PROUD+'

Visual art

Featuring more than 70 works from members of the LGBTQ+ and ally communities, including a mix of locals and artists from across the country, this year's iteration of The Studio Door's annual Pride show is curated with the help of Alyssa Nitchun, who is executive director of the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in New York. Local Stefan Talian is selected as this year's featured artist.

This year, The Studio Door has expanded its annual Pride Month show to two months, encompassing the national Pride in June, as well as San Diego's Pride in July.

Details: On view through July 30. Gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. Free.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella'

Theater, music

This Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is adapted from their 1957 television production (starring Julie Andrews, which was remade several times, including the '90s version with Brandy and Whitney Houston). Moonlight Stage Productions is presenting this charming, funny musical on the outdoor Moonlight Amphitheatre stage, starring Dhora Da Luz as Ella (Cinderella) and Anise Ritchie as the fairy godmother.

Details: This weekend's performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6:30. On stage through Jun. 25. Moonlight Amphitheatre, 1250 Vale Terrace Dr., VIsta. $13-$61.

Erika Torri: 'The Continuous Thread'

Visual art

After more than three decades, Erika Torri is retiring from her role as executive director of the Athenaeum Music and Art Library in La Jolla — the new leader, Christie Mitchell, will step in later in July. To honor Torri's work with the institution and her lifelong art practice, the Athenaeum will hold a retrospective of textile works she created during the 1970s and 1980s, which haven't been exhibited since Torri became executive director of the museum in 1989.

Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Textile art by Erika Torri will be on view June 11 to July 16 at the Athenaeum.

It's a big exhibition — 40 works — but it represents just a fraction of the supposed thousand-plus textile works Torri has woven in that era.

Details: On view June 11 through July 16. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. A public reception is June 17 at 6:30 p.m. Athenaeum Music and Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Free.

More visual art: The Museum School's annual art auction is back, and this is not your typical school fundraiser. Browse works by dozens upon dozens of incredible San Diego artists and maybe even bid on a few pieces. Bidding is open online now, and closing night of the auction will be held in-person from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday in Bread and Salt's Brick Room. Bonus: Don't miss the many other exhibitions currently on view in the Bread and Salt complex.

Sunday Cruise, Rain on Fridays, Cosmic Kitten and The Inflorescence

Live music

The all-ages Public Square Coffee House in La Mesa is host to a lineup of four young grungy punk bands, including locals Rain on Fridays and The Inflorescence, alongside touring acts Sunday Cruise and Cosmic Kitten.

Sunday Cruise are touring in support of their excellent new album, "I Should've Stayed Home," which just dropped last month.

Details: 6 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, Saturday. Public Square, 8278 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa. $10-$12.

More music: The fourth annual San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival takes over The Shell all weekend with a packed lineup, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $70-$250.

For more arts events and Editor's Picks, or to submit your own, visit the KPBS/Arts calendar.