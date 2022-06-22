Thunderstorms, flash flooding expected in parts of San Diego County

Scattered showers and thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding Wednesday in parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

The risk of flash flooding is low in San Diego County mountains, and rainfall amounts overnight and this morning are expected to be minimal.

Thunderstorms are expected throughout Wednesday and isolated flash flooding is possible in Julian and Pine Valley.

Scattered showers will likely develop Wednesday night with movement from south to north, according to reports from the NWS.