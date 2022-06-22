Urban Corps of San Diego County gets $1.5M in grant funds from Cal Fire

Local conservation organization Urban Corps of San Diego County has been awarded two grants from Cal Fire totaling $1.5 million to fund a program to plant more than 1,500 trees across the county, it was announced Wednesday.

The funds from Cal Fire's Urban and Community Forestry Program will be used for Tree Corps, a workforce development program aimed at training and placing members of Urban Corps of San Diego County in urban forestry careers.

Urban Corps says the funds will also support the planting of 1,538 trees in Vista, Imperial Beach, Escondido, San Marcos, Lemon Grove, Lakeside and Cesar Chavez Park.

"New to Urban Corps' tree planting efforts is the inclusion of the urban forestry career pathway program Tree Corps," said Kyle Kennedy, CEO of Urban Corps of San Diego County. "Thanks to our partnership with Cal Fire, this new program will give our Corpsmembers an incredible opportunity to learn important job skills first-hand and get trained and certified to be placed in urban forestry jobs."

Tree Corps will include an advisory panel comprising local tree businesses offering guidance and mentorship for Corpsmembers. Tree companies or individuals with tree care experience can call Urban Corps at 619-235-6884 or email info@urbancorps.org, if interested in joining the panel.