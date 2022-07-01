Give Now
Adoption fees slashed through Sunday at San Diego Humane Society

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo
Published July 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM PDT
20220701_110944.jpg
John Carroll
A building used to temporarily house dogs at the San Diego Humane Society is shown on July 1, 2022.

The discounts are meant to get animals adopted out to make room for the hundreds of runaways who typically end up at shelters every year after noisy Fourth of July celebrations.

Fireworks are set to go off in many parts of the county this Independence Day. It's colorful, noisy fun for humans, but not so much for animals.

Two hundred and seventy animals were taken in by the San Diego Humane Society after Fourth of July celebrations in 2021. This year, the group doesn’t have room for anywhere near that many. So, to make space, the society is extending a promotion that slashes adoption fees.

“They’re normally $100. ... With our promotion going on, it’s only $20 for adult dogs and cats. Normally cats are $65," Humane Society adoption counselor Mei Elizaga told KPBS. Kittens get adopted out much faster than adult cats, so there is no discount for them.
In a temporary facility where kitties, rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters are living while the main facility is renovated, there is a menagerie of adorable four-legged friends looking for their forever homes, and fees for adopting them are discounted, too.

20220701_105242.jpg
John Carroll
The interior of a building temporarily housing small animals such as kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters at the San Diego Humane Society is shown on July 1, 2022.

“So, right now, our small animals are going to be on a promotion for $5. That does not include the 12-hour vaccine for our rabbits. But normally rabbits are $30, as well as guinea pigs. We’ve also got some hamsters here," said Elizaga.

The discount fees promotion runs through this Sunday. Hopefully by then enough of the animals will have been adopted so that there will be room for the inevitable runaways and strays that will end up at the society next week.

You can help by keeping your pets inside on the Fourth, away from the loud noises.

Or, if you don’t have an animal companion, now is a really great time to make your home someone's forever home.

Animals
John Carroll
I'm a general assignment reporter and Saturday morning radio anchor for KPBS. I love coming up with story ideas that aren't being covered elsewhere, but I'm also ready to cover the breaking news of the day. In addition, I bring you the local news headlines on Saturday mornings during NPR's Weekend Edition.
