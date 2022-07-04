Significant delays expected at San Diego International through Friday

Passengers can expect significant delays at the San Diego International Airport Tuesday through Friday because of the planned demolition of a pedestrian bridge at Terminal 1, authorities said.

Terminal 1 ground transportation services, including taxis, ride share, courtesy vehicles and rental car buses will be temporarily relocated to an area in the former Terminal 1 parking lot, the airport's Sabrina LoPiccolo said. All passengers using these services will need to cross the Terminal 1 crosswalk and walk toward the parking lot area.

Private vehicles will be routed through the current Terminal 1 transportation islands to drop off or pick up passengers. Passengers will be instructed to use the crosswalk located in front of Terminal 1 to access either the terminal or private vehicles.

1 of 2 This undated map shows changes to ground transportation operations at San Diego International Airport for July 5-6, 2022. San Diego International Airport 2 of 2 This undated map shows changes to ground transportation operations at San Diego International Airport for July 7-8, 2022. San Diego International Airport

"Everyone coming to the airport — whether flying, picking up or dropping off — should prepare for congestion and delays," LoPiccolo said. "Plan to arrive early and use caution when traveling through the work area. Volunteers will be stationed outside Terminal 1 to assist arriving and departing passengers."

Parking at the airport will be extremely limited. Here are some suggested options for passengers:

— Use public transit to the airport. Try the free San Diego Flyer shuttle, a last-mile connection between the Old Town Transit Center and the airport. MTS will also offer free rides on the 992 bus from the airport to downtown through Labor Day.

— Get dropped off or picked up by friends or family. Taxi, Lyft, Uber or other rideshare options are good alternatives.

— If parking at the airport, make parking reservations. They can be made for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or valet. If parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying from Terminal 1, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle, which transports passengers between the two terminals. Reservations can be made at san.org/parking.

The new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza is expected to open in the fall of 2024.