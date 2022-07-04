Dozens of events set for Independence Day in San Diego County

Nearly every city in San Diego County has festivities scheduled Monday to celebrate the Fourth of July as the nation observes its 246th anniversary.

Here's an inexhaustive list:

— Vista will begin the party with its Independence Day celebration at Brengle Terrace Park. Park opens at 7 a.m., Moonlight Amphitheatre opens at 5 p.m. The DecaDames will perform at 7:35 p.m. and again after the fireworks, which begin at 9 p.m.;

— The Coronado Independence Day Celebration will begin with a parade at 10 a.m., Navy Leap Frogs aerial demonstration at 2 p.m., several concerts at multiple locations at 4 and 5 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. over Glorietta Bay, near Stingray Point. Coronado Golf Course, 2000 Visalia Row;

— Julian will host its 27th annual 4th of July Parade down Main Street at noon;

— The Lake Murray Fireworks and Musicfest event will run 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Murray Community Park, 7001 Murray Park Drive;

— Santee will host the 4th of July Santee Salutes event from 2 p.m.- 10 p.m. Event features a kids fun zone, a flyover by San Diego Salute Formation Flying Team at 3:45 p.m., food vendors, a patriotic ceremony at 6 p.m., an "80z All Star" concert at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

— The Ramona July 4th family picnic and fireworks show will begin at 4 p.m. at Olive Peirce Middle School with food vendors, a DJ, face painting and fireworks at 9 p.m.;

— Escondido will host its 57th annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks at California Center for the Arts, Escondido beginning at 5 p.m. The day's activities include a concert on the Great Green in Grape Day Park with country music star Lorrie Morgan followed by the Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band, concluding with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. 321 N. Broadway;

— The Rancho Bernardo "Spirit of the Fourth" event will kick off at 6 p.m. on the athletic field of Bernardo Heights Middle School with live entertainment by Barbara Green, Slip Ridge and Shark Jones. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. 12990 Paseo Lucido;

— Poway will host An Old Fashioned Fourth of July & Fireworks, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Event features games, activities and a DJ spinning tunes. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. over both Poway High School and the Poway Sportsplex. 15500 Espola Road;

— Naval Base Point Loma will invite military ID holders to experience a view of fireworks at the Freedom Festival, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Drive Annex. This event is open to military families, retirees, reservists and DoD employees. Naval Base Point Loma annex, Nimitz Boulevard and Harbor Drive;

— The National City Lions Club will conclude a weekend long carnival at Kimball Park at 12th and D Streets. The carnival includes rides, games and food with fireworks at 9 p.m.;

— San Marcos will host a 4th of July celebration with carnival games and food vendors starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive;

— Chula Vista will host its 4th Fest at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Gates open at 7 p.m., fireworks set to a custom soundtrack heard only on 100.7 BIG begin at 9 p.m. 2800 Olympic Parkway. Another recommended viewing location is at Mountain Hawk Park, 1475 Lake Crest Drive;

— Imperial Beach will host a drone light show from the pier for its Independence Day 2022 at 9 p.m. Marine Band San Diego will perform at Pier Plaza Stage at 7:30 p.m. Pier Plaza, 940 Seacoast Drive;

— Carlsbad's Legoland California will host the Red, White & BOOM! fireworks display set to a patriotic musical tribute at 8:30 p.m. One Legoland Drive;

— SeaWorld San Diego will hold the fourth and final night of fireworks at the theme park at 8:50 p.m.. Show will take place over Mission Bay. 500 Sea World Drive;

— El Cajon will host fireworks at Kennedy Park at 9 p.m.;

— The San Diego County Fair will conclude with a firework display at 9 p.m.; and

— The world famous Big Bay Boom will kick off in North San Diego Bay, as fireworks are launched from four barges. The show can be viewed from Shelter and Harbor islands, the Marina, North Embarcardero and Coronado Ferry Landing, among other locations. Show can be watched live on San Diego's Fox 5 or Los Angeles' KTLA 5, with a music radio simulcast at 101.5 KGB.

"The Port of San Diego is proud to sponsor the Big Bay Boom," said Port of San Diego Chairman Dan Malcolm. "This is one of the port's major annual holiday events and one that the region's residents and visitors look forward to every year. It's also an incredible economic boost for businesses that operate on and around San Diego Bay."

Worried about getting around to all these festivities? Fret not, as the North County Transit District is adding special event service with extra SPRINTER trips on Sunday and increased service on BREEZE and COASTER as well on Monday.

The Metropolitan Transit System will also increase service around the Padres game at PETCO Park and, later that day, the Big Bay Boom Fourth of July fireworks. Buses and Trolleys will be operating on a Sunday service schedule most of the day, but MTS will be increasing Trolley service to accommodate the crowds pre- and post-fireworks show.

If you find a lost pet in the unincorporated area of the county after the fireworks, call County Animal Services' 24-hour emergency dispatch number at 619-236-2341 so the animal can be cared for at the shelter. If you lose your pet, check the department's lost and found page online. If you see your dog is at County Animal Services, you can pick up your pet starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.



As much as many of us love fireworks, most furry friends decidedly do not. The County Animal Services Director Kelly Campbell suggests some tips to keep Fido safe.

"We suggest if your dog has a problem with loud noises or if you are not sure how your dog will react, it should be kept inside your home in the most noise-insulating room available to keep it secure and as calm as possible," Campbell said. "As a backup plan, in case it still manages to run away, we recommend microchipping your pet."

Other tips include not taking pets to fireworks shows, removing dangerous objects they might chew nervously, see if anxiety medication is right with your veterinarian and under no circumstances should you leave an animal in the car.

In 2021, the San Diego Humane Society took in 270 stray dogs, cats and other small animals who became lost between July 4 - 7 and only 28% of those pets were reclaimed by their owners — 42% for dogs, 5% for cats, 0% for other small pets.

After all the fireworks, barbecues and partying, there tends to be a mess to clean up, so Surfrider Foundation of San Diego County will host the "Morning After Mess" beach cleanup at seven locations around the county, including Ocean Beach Pier, OB Dog Beach, Mission Beach, Fiesta Island, Pacific Beach, Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas and near the Oceanside Pier. More information can be found at Surfrider's website.