Flood warning issued for parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published August 4, 2022 at 7:59 AM PDT
flood watch nws 8-4-2022.jpeg
National Weather Service
A map of the area where a flooding warning is in effect for Aug. 3, 2022.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch Thursday for parts of San Diego County.

The flood watch for San Diego deserts and mountains is in effect starting at 2 p.m.

Excessive runoff from rain can result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to increase Thursday, and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast, with heavy rainfall expected Thursday afternoon and evening.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action in the event of flooding, the NWS recommends.

