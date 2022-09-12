Average San Diego County gas price rises for 10th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday for the 10th consecutive day after dropping 76 times in the previous 79 days, increasing a half cent to $5.348.

The average price has increased 12.6 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.3 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.7 cents more than one week ago and 99.8 cents higher than one year ago, but 1.8 cents less than one month ago.

The average price is $1.025 less than the record $6.373 set June 15. It dropped $1.151 in the 79-day run of deceasing prices that began after the average price rose to a record high.

The national average price dropped for the 90th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling two-tenths of a cent to $3.716. It has dropped $1.23 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 7 cents less than one week ago and 26.2 cents less than one month ago, but 54.1 cents more than one year ago.