Record temperatures reported in parts of San Diego County

A record high minimum temperature was reported Wednesday in Ramona, according to the National Weather Service.

It was 65 on Tuesday night, tying the record for highest minimum temperature in Ramona set in 1995.

It was 69 in Ramona on Monday night, breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature of 68 set in 2015.

Vista set a record with a minimum low temperature on Sunday night. It was 71, tying the highest minimum temperature recorded in 2015.

A deeper marine layer was predicted to allow for night and morning low clouds and fog into portions of the valleys through Thursday.

Temperatures west of the mountains were expected to gradually cool through the end of the week.