Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Record temperatures reported in parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published September 14, 2022 at 8:20 AM PDT
Vista city sign
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A sign for the city of Vista pictured on May, 21, 2021.

A record high minimum temperature was reported Wednesday in Ramona, according to the National Weather Service.

It was 65 on Tuesday night, tying the record for highest minimum temperature in Ramona set in 1995.

It was 69 in Ramona on Monday night, breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature of 68 set in 2015.

Vista set a record with a minimum low temperature on Sunday night. It was 71, tying the highest minimum temperature recorded in 2015.

A deeper marine layer was predicted to allow for night and morning low clouds and fog into portions of the valleys through Thursday.

Temperatures west of the mountains were expected to gradually cool through the end of the week.

Tags

Local Weather
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News