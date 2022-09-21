San Diego County gas prices rise sharply

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 6.4 cents Wednesday to $5.479, a day after rising 2.2 cents.

It is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 18.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.13 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 89.4 cents less than the record $6.373 set June 15.

The national average price rose seven-tenths of a cent today, ending a streak of 98 days of decreases, to $3.681. It has dropped $1.335 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 2.2 cents less than one week ago and 22.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 48.9 cents more than one year ago.