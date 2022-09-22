Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

San Diego County gas prices rise sharply again

By City News Service
Published September 22, 2022 at 7:58 AM PDT
Traffic on Interstate 5 freeway at Sea World Drive on Nov. 24, 2020.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Traffic on Interstate 5 freeway at Sea World Drive on Nov. 24, 2020.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 5 cents Thursday to $5.529, a day after rising 6.4 cents.

It is 14.5 cents more than one week ago, 23.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.181 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 84.4 cents less than the record $6.373 set June 15.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent today to $3.684. It has dropped $1.332 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 1.4 cents less than one week ago and 21.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 49.4 cents more than one year ago.

Local
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News