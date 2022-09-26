Excessive heat warning issued for San Diego County deserts

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the San Diego County deserts with temperatures expected to reach 110 Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Extreme heat can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working on participating in outdoor activities.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air- conditioned rooms, staying out of the sun and checking on relatives and neighbors.

A heat advisory is in effect for the San Diego County coastal areas and valleys from 10 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego are under the heat advisory.

Temperatures are expected to reach 90 in those areas.

Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway are also under a heat advisory.

Temperatures of up to 104 are expected in those areas.