Record high temperatures reported in parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published October 20, 2022 at 8:37 AM PDT
Palm trees and clear skies in San Diego County. Aug. 8, 2020.
Palm trees and clear skies in San Diego County. Aug. 8, 2020.
An October heat wave brought record high temperatures in parts of San Diego County, the National Weather Service is reporting Thursday.

It was 90 in Oceanside Harbor on Wednesday, breaking the record of 82 set in 1977.

It was 98 in Vista, breaking the record of 95 set in 1964.

It was 98 in Chula Vista, breaking the record of 92 set in 1940.

In Lake Cuyamaca, a high minimum temperature record was broken on Wednesday. It was 57 in Lake Cuyamaca, breaking the record of 54 set in 2018.

