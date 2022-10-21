County combines COVID-19 and influenza data in Respiratory Virus Report

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency has introduced a combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report, which moving forward today will track both COVID-19 and influenza in the region.

The weekly report, to be released Thursdays, is intended to provide San Diegans with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory illness activity in the region.

"The new report paints a more comprehensive picture of respiratory illness activity in the region," said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. "The report is a one-stop shop for community members and healthcare providers, and we will continue to update it with new features in the future as necessary."

In the first report, the number of coronavirus and influenza cases tracked since July 3, 2022 stands at 86,608 and 1,664, respectively. Since that shared date, 96 San Diegans have died from COVID-19, none from the flu.

The 1,664 flu cases reported to the county this year, are more than seven times higher than the 217 cases reported at the same time last year during the 2021-22 flu season. While the county monitors flu activity year- round, flu season is typically October to March or later each year.

The total number of San Diegans who have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began increased to 927,970, while the number who have died with the illness rose to 5,517.

The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased by six to 124, according to the latest state data. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care as of Friday increased by two to 27. There were 240 ICU beds available in the county, an decrease of four from Thursday.

A total of 1,480,105 or 60.0% of 2,467,279 eligible San Diegans have received boosters for COVID. The 1,591 cases reported in the past week were slightly lower compared to the 1,855 infections identified the previous week.

