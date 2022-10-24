Give Now
Santa Ana winds gust through Southern California

KPBS | By The Associated Press
Published October 24, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT
wind.jpg
Brooke Ruth
Santa Ana Winds swept through Rancho Bernardo on Friday morning.

The first Santa Ana wind event of the season brought gusts to parts of Southern California on Monday, but forecasters said it would be quick and weak.

The combination of warm and dry offshore winds and low relative humidity levels was expected to result in elevated or briefly critical fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service said.

Chances of the conditions leading to red flag warnings were just 20% to 30%, forecasters said.

Southern California Edison said nearly 38,000 customers in four counties were under consideration for public safety power shutoffs, which are intended to prevent the electrical power system from being a fire ignition source during winds.

Winds were expected to be weaker Monday night and Tuesday morning, followed by a return of onshore flow and cooler conditions on Wednesday.

Local Weather
