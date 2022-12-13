Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Adoption fees for adult dogs waived through new year at San Diego Humane Society

KPBS | By City News Service
Published December 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM PST
image002 (1).png
San Diego Humane Society
Undated photo of a white Siberian husky.

The San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs for the rest of the year starting Tuesday, thanks to a $10,000 donation from local animal lover Randy Spicer.

The shelter is at capacity for its dog population, after what SDHS staff said was an unprecedented year with many incoming stray animals who have not been reclaimed by their owners.

Due to Spicer's donation, all dogs older than seven months can have adoption fees waived through the New Year. Out of nearly 700 animals available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society, 260 are adult dogs, officials said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"This donation to support adoptions could not have come at a better time," said Gary Weitzman, SDHS president and CEO. "By waiving fees, we are hoping to get these dogs into new homes for the holidays."

Those who adopt from SDHS get pets who are spayed/neutered and vaccinated, have been medically assessed and cared for, and also receive training advice and educational information from the organization for the life of the animal.

SDHSAdultDogFeesWaived.jpg
San Diego Humane Society
Undated holiday flier promoting fee-waiver pet adoptions until Dec. 31, 2022.

The San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. To view animals currently available for adoption, visit San Diego Human Society website.

Tags

Local Pets
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Election 2022: Live results
Explore all national, state and local returns now.
See results →
More News