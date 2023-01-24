Give Now
San Diego Bay reopens to public following safe water quality tests

By City News Service
Published January 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM PST
San Diego Bay and Sweetwater Bay's Morrison Pond reopened for public use Tuesday following water quality testing samples that met state standards, according to the county's Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Last week, both bodies of water and South Ponto State Beach closed due to high bacteria levels and sewage spills following the stormy weather.

An advisory still exists for Shelter Island, Spanish Landing Park, Glorietta Bay and Crown Cove in Silver Strand. Beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

Additionally, continued orders remain in place for Children's Pool in La Jolla and Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach — which have an advisory due to high bacteria levels — and Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and Coronado Shorelines, which are closed due to Tijuana River sewage outflow.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information, visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

