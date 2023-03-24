San Diego County unemployment rate remains 3.7%

San Diego County's unemployment rate remained 3.7% in February, unchanged from January, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

February's unemployment rate was less than February 2022's rate of 4.1%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8% for California and 3.9% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, from January through February, the number of nonfarm jobs increased by 7,800, from 1,551,600 to 1,559,400. In addition, agricultural employment added 500 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality posted the most month-over-month gains, with 2,800 jobs added. The majority of those — 2,000 — were in accommodation and food services.

Professional and business services gained 2,300 jobs, private education and health services gained 2,100, construction gained 1,600, financial activities gained 900, and other services 800. Employment remained unchanged in information and mining and logging.

Government registered the most significant job decline over the month with 1,900 jobs lost, followed by trade, transportation, and utilities, down 600, and manufacturing, down 200.

Between February 2022 and February 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 52,900 — up 3.5%. Agricultural employment remained constant at 9,100.

Leisure and hospitality posted the largest number of jobs gained with 20,200 with the majority in accommodation and food services — 13,700. Private education and health services gained 12,400 year-over, along with professional and business services gaining 6,500, government gaining 5,400, other services gaining 4,700, construction gaining 2,200, manufacturing gaining 1,100, trade, transportation and utilities gaining 300 and information gaining 200 jobs.

Employment in mining and logging remained unchanged over the year.

