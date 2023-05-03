Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Alpine's Lions, Tigers and Bears steps in to help abandoned tiger in Oklahoma

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published May 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM PDT
The tiger named Kallie was found abandoned, horribly declawed and with a broken leg. Thankfully, Alpine's Lions, Tigers, and Bears stepped in to help. KPBS reporter John Carroll tells us about what the organizations is doing to improve Kallie's condition.

It’s hard to imagine how anyone could be so cruel as to leave an animal locked in a cage and left to die. In Oklahoma, Kallie the tiger was once a part of a roadside rural zoo until she was abandoned.

Fortunately, someone saw her and called for help. That was last summer. The call for help eventually came to Lions, Tigers and Bears founder Bobbi Brink.

“She had some serious issues with her feet and legs. So we know she’s had a terrible declaw, but now we got her on the meds and got her stable," Brink said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Bobbi hauling trailer.jpg
Lions, Tigers and Bears
Lions, Tigers and Bears founder and director Bobbi Brink is shown hauling a trailer containing Kallie the tiger away from where she was found abandoned in rural Oklahoma in this undated photo.

Kallie also has a fractured leg and needs surgery. So, she’ll be headed down to San Diego this weekend for treatment.

Brink said she’ll first get a CT scan, then likely head right into the operating room. She said there’s only a 50-50 chance the surgery will be successful.

Kallie final adjust on the table.MOV.00_00_06_31.Still001.jpg
Lions, Tigers and Bears
Kallie the tiger is shown under anesthesia being checked out by veterinarians in this undated photo.

“She can’t go on like this, so we want to push forward and do everything that we can possibly for her and hopefully it works and relieves a lot of the pain for her ... This will cost at least $15,000 ... And then of course, we’ve got the aftercare when we get her back home," Brink explained.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Kallie’s story is emblematic of what most of the animals at Lions, Tigers and Bears have endured — used for amusement before they were abandoned.

20220701_110944.jpg
Living
RELATED: PETA adds $5,000 reward for info abandoned dog left to die in escondido

The lucky animals that end up here have a life as good as it could be. But, Brink’s mission goes beyond saving these animals.

“We’re trying to stop the exotic animal trade. I don’t think people realize it’s second to drugs and weapons and human trafficking in our country, and these animals are just bought and sold for nothing more than profit, and there’s not much penalty, or it’s really hard to get these people in trouble," said Brink.

But she and her supporters have been working on that, and they’ve had some success.

“When I first started Lions, Tigers and Bears in 2002, (in) 26 states (it was) perfectly legal to have a lion, tiger, a rhino, whatever you want. So we’re down to about five states now," Brink said.

kallie close up in den .jpeg.00_00_00_14.Still001.jpg
Lions, Tigers and Bears
Kallie the tiger is shown in her den at Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine in this undated photo.

Lions, Tigers and Bears survives primarily on donations. If you aren’t in a position to give, Brink said she’s grateful if people just share the Lions, Tigers and Bears story on social media. Anything for these abused animals to have a decent life and to — at long last — bring an end to trafficking beautiful creatures like Kallie.

Tags

Local AnimalsEast County
John Carroll
I'm a general assignment reporter and Saturday morning radio anchor for KPBS. I love coming up with story ideas that aren't being covered elsewhere, but I'm also ready to cover the breaking news of the day. In addition, I bring you the local news headlines on Saturday mornings during NPR's Weekend Edition.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

More News