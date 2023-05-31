Padres, San Diego Blood Bank to host 7th annual Summer Blood Drive

The San Diego Blood Bank and San Diego Padres will host their 7th annual Summer Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Petco Park's Gallagher Square.

All donors will receive a limited-edition Padres Summer Blood Drive T- shirt, access to free parking in the Lexus Premier Parking Lot, and access to two complimentary tickets to the June 7 game against the Seattle Mariners while supplies last.

"We look forward to another great blood drive with the Padres," said San Diego Blood Bank CEO Doug Morton. "During the summer months, it can be challenging to collect enough blood to meet the needs of hospital patients. We're grateful for this opportunity to replenish our supply and help those in need. It's inspiring to see the community come together for such an important cause."

The Padres have partnered with the blood bank by hosting consecutive yearly summer blood drives since 2017. The efforts have delivered 2,698 pints of blood to support thousands of patients in Southern California hospitals.

"With an ever-growing need, hosting these blood drives helps provide resources for those patients in need with a goal of helping to supply the blood blank during the summer months," said Tom Seidler, Padres vice president of community and military affairs.

While appointments for the Petco Park blood drive are full, San Diego County residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment at www.sandiegobloodbank.org/Padres or by calling 619-400-8251.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds, and be in general good health.

