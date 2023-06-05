Train service again halted in San Clemente due to landslide

Another landslide in the San Clemente area forced a renewed halt in rail service through southern Orange County Monday.

The tracks used by Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains were closed Monday morning between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano as crews inspected what appeared to be another significant movement of dirt on the hillside overlooking the tracks, just below the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens.

Some of the mud and rocks wound up abutting the train tracks.

It was unclear how long the tracks would be impacted.

The tracks had been closed for about a month starting in late April due to the unstable hillside. But the tracks reopened on May 27. Casa Romantica was also closed due to damage on its terrace caused by the landslide, but the facility partially reopened on May 25. It was unclear if the latest movement of dirt would again impact operations at the center.

