Chula Vista reopening Lauderbach Park following lengthy renovation project

Chula Vista civic leaders will reopen Lauderbach Park Wednesday, following extensive renovations since the park closed to the public in March 2022.

The park, at 333 Oxford St., adjacent to J Calvin Lauderbach Elementary School, now features new basketball courts which have lines for two pickleball courts — players need to bring their own net — a new synthetic turf multi-purpose field, new sidewalks, field lighting and more.

According to the city, funding for the project included a $1 million state parks grant and $820,000 from Measure P, the half-cent, 10-year sales tax passed by Chula Vista voters in 2016.

The 3.9-acre park also features two "tot lots," restrooms and picnic areas. Rick Engineering provided the design and 3Sixty Innovations was the contractor for the renovation project.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, District 4 Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas and others are scheduled to attend the reopening at 11 a.m.

