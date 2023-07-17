What do you want to know about the Women's World Cup?

There are a lot of “firsts” at this year’s Women’s World Cup, which begins July 20. It’s the first time 32 nations will compete — several making their World Cup debut — and it’s the first time two countries will host the event. It's also the first year the United States women’s national team will play under new equal-pay agreements.

Among the firsts are several familiarities. Brazil’s Marta Vieira da Silva, known as "Marta," returns to solidify her place as the all-time top scorer in the competition. The U.S. is defending its title (for the second time in a row). Plus, soccer legend Megan Rapinoe is making her final World Cup appearance.

