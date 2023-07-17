Give Now
What do you want to know about the Women's World Cup?

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published July 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
There are a lot of “firsts” at this year’s Women’s World Cup, which begins July 20. It’s the first time 32 nations will compete — several making their World Cup debut — and it’s the first time two countries will host the event. It's also the first year the United States women’s national team will play under new equal-pay agreements.

Among the firsts are several familiarities. Brazil’s Marta Vieira da Silva, known as "Marta," returns to solidify her place as the all-time top scorer in the competition. The U.S. is defending its title (for the second time in a row). Plus, soccer legend Megan Rapinoe is making her final World Cup appearance.

What questions do you have about one of the biggest events in women's sports? Let us know in the form below.

The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019.
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Before joining KPBS Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Prior to that he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
