County opens 29 drop boxes For District 4 Supervisors election

A total of 29 official ballot drop boxes opened Tuesday for the Aug. 15 special primary election for San Diego County's Fourth Supervisorial District to replace former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

Nearly 400,000 ballots went out to voters in the district last week. All ballots should arrive this week, the San Diego County Registrar's Office confirmed.

The registrar's official ballot drop boxes are red, white and blue and feature the registrar's logo along with the county seal. All boxes are labeled "Official Ballot Drop Box" and constructed from high-grade, heavy gauge stainless steel, intended to prevent physical damage and unauthorized access to mail ballots, according to the registrar.

Of the 29 drop boxes, 22 are located outdoors and are open 24-hours a day up until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Seven are located indoors, and access to those is available during the facility's hours of operation.

Voters can find their nearest box by using the county's online locator tool.

The person elected will fill District 4's vacant seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027. If no candidate receives a majority vote on Aug. 15, a special general election will be held on Nov. 7.

District 4 is the smallest geographically of the county's five districts, consisting of central San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, as far north as Clairemont Mesa and portions of Kearny Mesa, as far south as Paradise Valley, as far east as south El Cajon and west as far as Mission Hills. To look up what district you vote in, go to sdvote.com.

Fletcher, who sought treatment out of state for alcohol abuse and post- traumatic stress disorder, resigned from his seat effective May 15. He announced his resignation March 29 after admitting to an affair with a Metropolitan Transit System employee who is suing him for alleged sexual assault and harassment.

He has denied those allegations.

The Board of Supervisors approved $5.2 million for the county Registrar of Voters to cover election costs. Officials said costs could range from $2.1 million to $2.6 million per each election.

Four people are seeking the District 4 seat: Janessa Goldbeck, Monica Montgomery Steppe, Amy Reichert and Paul McQuigg.

Early voting begins Monday at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the Registrar is encouraging voters to vote by mail.

More options to vote in person start on Aug. 5. In addition to the Registrar's Office, District 4 residents can vote at any one of seven vote centers. They will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Aug. 15, when 14 vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

